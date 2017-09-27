Northampton County man dies from gunshot wounds

NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. – Raquan Williams of Woodland, North Carolina was arrested for his involvement in the murder of 49-year-old Edward Philip.

The incident happened on Friday in the Arrowhead Mobile Home Park.

The 22-year-old Williams is charged with one count of first degree murder, eight counts of first degree kidnapping, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of first degree burglary, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of injury to personal property.

Police said that Williams was caught on Monday with the help of The North Carolina Bureau of Investigations.

Philips died later Friday evening a the hospital from his gunshot wounds.

Officials say that the investigation is still on going, and that more arrests in this case are expected in the coming days.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app.