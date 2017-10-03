Chesapeake native Kenny Easley’s jersey number retired by Seattle Seahawks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wa. - After waiting nearly 30 years after playing his final game, Kenny Easley's career has been dipped in gold, and culminated.

On Sunday night during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Seattle Seahawks game, the team welcomed Easley into their Ring of Excellence.

This summer, "The Enforcer" was enshrined into the Pro Football hall of fame. The gold jacket made it's debut at Oscar Smith high in the Tiger's 2017 season opener.

The Chesapeake native played in just 89 games over the course of only seven seasons, Easley is regarded by many as one of the best defensive backs in football history.

He was voted to the Pro Bowl five times during his career.

Easley played quarterback at Oscar Smith from 1974-77 before transitioning to safety at UCLA. He would spend all seven of his pro seasons playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

"I've been fortunate, in my life," said Easley. "My high school jersey is retired, my college jersey at UCLA is retired, and now my professional jersey gets retired."

News 3 Sports was at the Super Bowl when Easley was first selected to the hall of fame.