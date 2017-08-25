Chesapeake’s Kenny Easley to be honored at halftime of Oscar Smith’s game by the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – As the state championship runner-up Oscar Smith Tigers open up their 2017 season, a former Smith legend will have his eyes on the Tigers.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Ford Motor Company are partnering to bring the Hometown Hall of Famer program to Kenny Easley’s old stomping grounds.

At halftime of Oscar Smith’s game against Vero Beach (Florida) tonight, the Hall of Fame will honor Easley with a plaque that will be displayed permanently inside the school. Oscar Smith is the 111th school to become an “Official High School of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Although he played in just 89 games over the course of only seven seasons, Easley is regarded by many as one of the best defensive backs in football history. He was voted to the Pro Bowl five times during his career.

Easley played quarterback at Oscar Smith from 1974-77 before transitioning to safety at UCLA.