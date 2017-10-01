Portsmouth Police investigating armed robbery of convenience store

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven in the 3500 block of Deep Creek Blvd.

The call came in on Sunday, October 1 at 3:19 a.m.

According to detectives, the robber came up to the clerk, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.

The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands and left the store.

No one was injured.

It’s one of three robberies in the city that happened in 24 hours.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.