PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police Department responded to an armed robbery late Saturday evening.

Officials say the robbery accrued at Mike’s Corner Store at 48 Afton Pkwy.

Dispatch received a 911 call at 9:59 p.m.

No one was injured during the robbery and the suspect fled the business on foot.

No additional info is available at this time.

