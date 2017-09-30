New winery opens in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There’s a new place in Virginia Beach for people to enjoy wine at.

Virginia Beach Winery opened up Saturday with a wine tasting at its location on 152 Newtown Rd. #108.

The winery kicked off its opening event named “The First Taste” at noon.

The winery will join the likes of Pungo Ridge Winery and Mermaid Winery, wineries also located in Hampton Roads.

Mermaid Winery, which is located in the Ghent neighborhood of Norfolk, recently announced that they will be opening up a second location in Virginia Beach

You can contact the winery for more information at (757) 995-4315.