Mermaid Winery expands to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Mermaid Winery is getting a second location!

The winery, which was named the Commonwealth’s first urban winery by the Virginia Wine Board, will lease property at 4401 Shore Drive near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. It was originally founded in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood in 2012.

The new 8084-square foot location will allow the winery to increase wine manufacturing capabilities and is anticipated to open by the end of this year. Like the existing location, the Virginia Beach facility will include a wine bar where guests can view the winemaking process, a restaurant with inside and outside dining areas and a tasting/event room.

Mermaid Winery is a small, woman-owned business, and the expansion will bring approximately 25 jobs to Virginia Beach.

In addition to their own line of signature Mermaid wines, the winery also has 750 different wines from around the world available to taste.

