Isle of Wight Sheriff announces “major developments” in double homicide 

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. – Isle of Wight Sheiff Mark Marshall will hold a press conference today regarding the double homicide of two family members.

Deputies found 80-year-old Nancy Starnes and her 58-year-old son Kenneth shot dead inside their home Saturday morning.

The family lives in the Russmere section of the county.

The sheriff told News 3 there are “major developments” in the investigation.

They are still looking for possible suspects as well as the victim’s two missing cars.

These vehicles are identified as a gray 2010 Ford F150 with Virginia license plates KFJ-6882 and a 2001 beige or gold Chrysler Van with Virginia license plates M4354 with handicap tags.

The gold or beige Chrysler minivan may have damage to the driver’s side mirror and have been attempted to repair with Duct tape.

Sheriff Marshall called the killings “gruesome” and “brutal”.

Officials say both victims appeared to have died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information or the location of these vehicles is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757) 357-2151. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous you can call the Crime Line at 1-888- Lock U Up.