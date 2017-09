SMITHFIELD, Va. – Detectives are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in the 4000 block of Ennisdale Drive.

On September 23 around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a home for a residential burglary call.

When deputies arrived, they found two people in the home deceased.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case is being investigated as a home invasion and double homicide.

