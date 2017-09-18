Virginia Task Force 2 sending another team to Puerto Rico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Task Force 2 is sending another team to Puerto Rico to assist with hurricane recovery, just days after another team returned.

The deployment comes after Hurricane Irma caused heavy damage to the island and as the island prepares for the potential impacts of Hurricane Maria.

Team members reported to the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center on Monday morning to gear up. Some of the team members are from the same team that just returned from Puerto Rico, while others are from the same team that deployed to Katy, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

77 people will be sent to Puerto Rico and will join three other team members who stayed behind from the last team who deployed, making a total of 80 team members.

VA-TF 2 is a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team comprised of firefighters from departments across Hampton Roads. There are also non-affiliated members from the region, including canine handlers, medical personnel, engineers, logistics technicians, etc. The team is sponsored by the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

