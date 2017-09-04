Virginia task force team deploys to Puerto Rico ahead of Irma hitting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ahead of Hurricane Irma hitting Puerto Rico, a Virginia task force is deploying to help.

Irma is expected to arrive off the coast of Puerto Rico sometime around Tuesday Night or Wednesday morning.

Virginia Task Force 2 / FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team is deploying to San Juan Puerto Rico Monday night.

VA-TF2 members started arriving at the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center Monday afternoon. They loaded up gear and got their final pre-deployment briefing.

The 45 members deploying are part of a regional FEMA team. The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VA-TF2 but in addition to VBFD, firefighters from Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Newport News, James City County and Williamsburg Fire Departments make up the team headed to San Juan.

Three non-affiliated members of the task force include a doctor, and canine handlers. Combined, the task force members specialize in heavy / technical rescue, HAZMAT , water rescue, structural collapse and all aspects of search and rescue operations.

Virginia Task Force 2 is one of several FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams located across the nation.