Tropical Depression Fourteen forms over eastern Atlantic

Tropical Depression Fourteen has formed over the eastern Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 22 mph. Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and it is forecast to become a tropical storm later tonight or Friday. A slower westward motion is forecast to begin on Friday and continue through Saturday.

The depression is located about 380 miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Location: 10.7°N 25.4°W

Moving: WNW at 22 mph

Min pressure: 1010 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

