Dominion Energy Virginia has safely made it to Daytona, Florida. More than 700 workers left Hampton Roads early Tuesday morning.

Our crews have made it to Daytona & are ready to work alongside the other utilities lending a hand to @insideFPL. #Irma #FloridaStrong pic.twitter.com/R5J6gXLg6w — Dominion Energy VA (@DomEnergyVA) September 14, 2017

The team has already started working on power lines on Thursday.

