Dominion Energy Virginia sending nearly 1,000 workers to help in Florida

Dominion Energy Virginia is sending over 700 workers to help with restoration efforts in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Dominion says now that Virginia is largely in the clear from the storm, they have more workers available to help.

Approximately 300 workers were sent to assist over the weekend and more than 400 more, including line crews, tree crews, safety personnel, damage assessors, and others, are now heading down to Florida to aid in the efforts.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 4 million customers are still without power in Florida.

Crews will be working with Duke Florida, Tampa Electric and Florida Power and Light as long as they are needed.