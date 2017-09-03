Report: Redskins talk second year safety Su’a Cravens, 22, out of retirement

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – During his 18 months in the NFL, life hasn’t been easy for Redskins safety Su’a Cravens. He’s battled injuries, changed positions and, by most accounts, failed to live-up to expectations of the second round pick Washington used on him in the 2016 NFL Draft.

According to several reports, Cravens told teammates he plans to retire at the age of 22. However, team officials reportedly were able to talk him out of it – at least for now.

Heard rumblings of Su'a Cravens planning retirement late last night. No Skins officials had heard a thing yet. They're stunned by this — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 3, 2017

In 2016, his rookie season, Cravens appeared in 11 games and registered 23 tackles, a sack, an interception, and five passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Cravens allowed zero touchdowns and a 73.1 passer rating when in coverage.

Safety Su’a Cravens stuns teammates and leaves Redskins scrambling with his plan to retire. – The Washington Post https://t.co/pLwIlFsN0Y — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 3, 2017