Reports: Redskins safety Su’a Cravens to have knee surgery, expected back for opener

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – After Redskins safety Su’a Cravens was injured in Washington’s preseason opener, head coach Jay Gruden was unaware as to the extend of the injury.

“Cravens just had some swelling in his knee and we’re going to just keep a close eye on it and go day by day with this thing, see how it does in the next couple days, see if it can get the swelling out of there and see if he can practice,” Gruden told reporters Saturday – two days after the injury.

“No structural damage,” Gruden added. “No, not right now, not that we can see. We’ll wait until the swelling goes down, maybe take another look at it.”

Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Cravens will undergo surgery, but is expected to be healthy for the regular season opener September 10th. According to Rapoport, the procedure is a meniscus trim.