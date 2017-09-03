Beware of fake Hurricane Irma forecast

A fake forecast of Hurricane Irma has gone viral, WPIX reports.

The station said an internet user created the forecast and copied the NOAA emblem and put it on the fake model.

The illegal use of NOAA’s emblem makes the post look official which could be why it has been shared over 40,000 times.

This fake graphic has Hurricane Irma heading straight for Texas, the state that is already suffering devastation from Hurricane Harvey.

The official forecast from the Nation Hurricane Center shows many tracks for Hurricane Irma. The storm is still far in the Atlantic Ocean so it is too soon to know for sure Irma will make landfall.

Hurricane Irma continues to fluctuate in strength and is currently a Category 3 hurricane.