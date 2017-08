MIAMI, Fla. – Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center will be initiating advisories at 11 a.m.

Irma is currently located west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

