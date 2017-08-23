Elderly couple dies in their beds after fire tears through home

Ahoskie, NC – An elderly couple died overnight after fire tore through their home on Modlin Road in Hertford County.

Sheriff Dexter Hayes said that one of his deputies drove by the home at around 1:30 in the morning and noticed flames.

He said four different departments responded to the flames that destroyed the home.

He said they discovered the remains of two elderly people sleeping in two separate beds inside of the house.

He said it’s believed one victim used a wheelchair.

He said they were also three dogs in the home during the fire, two of them died and one survived because he was in the backyard.

It took firefighters 4 to 5 hours to put the fire out.

They are still trying to determine how the fire started.