HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Two people were found dead inside a Hertford County home after a house fire early Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the fire off Modlin Road around 1:30 a.m., according to the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were found dead inside the home after firefighters extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

