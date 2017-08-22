Remains discovered during searches after USS John S. McCain collision

Remains have been found during searches of sealed compartments of the USS John S. McCain following its collision with a merchant ship near Singapore, according to Admiral Scott Swift, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Ten American U.S. Navy Sailors were reported missing after the collision. The USS John S. McCain was making its way to a port in Singapore when it collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC. The collision was reported at 5:24 a.m. Monday, east of the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s most congested shipping routes.

Following the collision, the McCain sailed under her own power to Changi Naval Base in Singapore. The USS America is providing crew and berthing services to the McCain crew members and assisting with damage control efforts.

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers started accessing the sealed compartments in the damaged area of the ship on Tuesday. Adm. Swift says bodies were discovered but it’s premature to say how many or the status of their recovery.

Additionally, the Malaysian Navy has reported locating one body during helicopter searches in the area. They are still working to recover the body and transfer them to the U.S. Navy for identification.

Adm. Swift says they’re still hopeful they will find survivors.

“Until we have exhausted any potential of recovering survivors or bodies, the search and rescue efforts will continue,” he said.

Four Sailors were medically evacuated from the McCain by a Singapore Navy helicopter following the collision. They were taken to a hospital in Singapore with non-life threatening injuries. A 5th Sailor was evacuated after the ship got to port in Singapore. All five Sailors are reportedly doing well.

The McCain collision marks the fourth incident involving a US Navy warship in the Pacific this year.

On June 17, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan. That collision resulted in the deaths of seven US sailors. The Fitzgerald will be transported to the US for repairs.

