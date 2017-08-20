USS John S. McCain collides with merchant ship

South China Sea — The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with a merchant ship just east of Singapore Sunday evening.

Officials say the collision was reported just before 6:30 A.M. Japan Standard Time, while the ship was making a routine port visit in Singapore.

According to reports, the destroyer sustained damage to the port side aft.

The U.S Navy is working with local authorities as they conduct search and rescue efforts.

