Daycare worker on trial after 4-month-old girl dies in her care

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 49-year-old Marlene Rice is expected to plead guilty today for charges against her that stem from an incident in 2016 where police report a child died in Rice’s care.

Rice was charged in August of 2016 with child abuse or neglect resulting in death. Shortly after that charge ten more followed, all related to Rice’s operation of an unlicensed daycare.

Prosecutors have said Rice was caring for 17 children on the day a 4-month-old girl was found unresponsive after nap time. A Virginia Beach Gran Jury indicted Rice on all charges relating to the child’s death and the daycare’s operation.

Rice is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday in Circuit Court at 9:30 a.m.