Unlicensed Virginia Beach daycare owner accused in infant’s death faces new charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman charged with child neglect and abuse after an infant died at an unlicensed day care she ran out of her home is facing 10 new charges.

Marlene Rice was indicted Tuesday for 10 counts of operating a facility or agency without a license, with the dates of offense ranging from August 1, 2016 to August 12, 2016. The new charges, which are direct indictments, are misdemeanors punishable by up to 12 months in jail.

Rice, 48, was arrested in August after a 4-month-old girl died while in her care. Rice called 911 that day after the baby was found not breathing. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the baby but were unsuccessful.

Court documents say there were 17 children at Rice’s daycare. While unlicensed daycares are not illegal in Virginia, there are rules and regulations regarding the number of children allowed to be in a person’s care.

Rice was granted a $25,000 bond shortly after her arrest.

A Social Services employee said Rice had been investigated in 2005 for having too many children under her care.

