USS George H.W. Bush, USS Truxtun return to Norfolk from seven-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group will return home Monday, August 21 with more than 7,000 Sailors.

The George H.W. Bush CSG is comprised of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City (CG 56), Destroyer Squadron 22 (DESRON 22) staff, and the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8).

The USS George H.W. Bush and USS Truxtun are homeported in Norfolk and will both return on August 21. The USS Philippine Sea and USS Hue City are homeported in Mayport, Florida. The Philippine Sea will return August 19 and the Hue City will return August 21.

Carrier Air Wing 8 includes Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 “Fighting Black Lions”; VFA-31 “Tomcatters”; VFA-87 “Golden Warriors”; VFA-37 “Ragin Bulls”; Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 “Lancers”; Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 124 “Bear Aces”; Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 “Spartans”; Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 “Tridents”; and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides”.

Several ships from DESRON 22 deployed with the group, including the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) and the Danish frigate HDMS Peter Willemoes (F 362).

Mahan, Cole and Laboon returned in June and July.

While deployed, the strike group served in the 5th and 6th U.S. Fleet areas of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria.

RELATED:

Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush begins strikes against ISIS from the Arabian Gulf

USS George H.W. Bush begins air strikes from the Mediterranean Sea

George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group leaves for regularly-scheduled deployment

USS George H.W. Bush readies for ISIS fight