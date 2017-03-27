Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush begins strikes against ISIS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARABIAN GULF - The Norfolk-based aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush has started launching strikes from the Arabian Gulf against ISIS targets.

The Navy says the Bush Carrier Strike Group is launching missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

"The superb efforts made by the men and women of this strike group will be critical to continuing this fight," said Whitesell. "The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group brings a flexible, mobile and lethal multi-mission strike force to work with our allies and partner nations to engage ISIS and the threat they pose to the region and the greater international community."

In addition to the Bush, the group includes the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff; guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103); and Mayport-based guided-missile cruisers USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and USS Hue City (CG 66).

The USS George H.W. Bush left Norfolk on deployment in January.