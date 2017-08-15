Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries celebrating eclipse on August 21 with “Fly Me to the Moon” shakes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In celebration of the Great American Eclipse happening on August 21, Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is selling their “Fly Me to the Moon” shakes.

The Oreo flavored shakes will be sold all day on August 21 at participating locations.

“We are always looking for a reason to treat our valued guests to the world’s greatest shakes and we thought the eclipse was a great opportunity to serve them all day for a special price,” said Hwy 55 president Kenney Moore, who started the brand 26 years ago. “While folks will be seeking the ‘path of totality,’ we know that all roads will lead to Hwy 55 and we will be ready with our incredible shakes.”

