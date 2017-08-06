North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island to host eclipse party

MANTEO, N.C. – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is set to host an eclipse party on August 21.

The party will take place at the aquarium from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be eclipse themed fun and games, along with programs led by the aquarium’s education team. Guests can also view a special program to get a close-up idea of what happens during a solar eclipse.

“All across the country, people are going to be joining in to watch the solar eclipse, and we are excited to be a part of the occasion,” said NCARI Education Curator Dia Hitt.

The eclipse viewing will be from 1:23 p.m. to 4:09 p.m., with maximum eclipse coverage at 2:49 p.m.

Never look directly at the sun or a solar eclipse and use only official eclipse viewing eyewear. The aquarium will have a limited amount of viewing glasses available on a first-come, first serve basis. They will also provide materials and instruction for creating pinhole projects.

All activities and programs are included with regular aquarium admission.