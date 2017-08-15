Hurricane Gert brings high rip current risk to Virginia, North Carolina beaches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hurricane Gert is expected to stay far off the eastern coast of the United States, but the storm is still causing a high rip current risk along mid-Atlantic beaches.

The National Weather Service days the high rip current risk is greatest over Southeastern Virginia and Northeast North Carolina.

There is an increased risk of Rip Currents at area beaches today ahead of distant Hurricane #Gert. Be safe out there! #VAwx #NCwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/ROKkq0DljT — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 15, 2017

Rip currents are channels of water moving away from the shore that can pop up almost anywhere along sandy beaches.

According to officials, here are some things to keep in mind about rip currents: they pull harder during low tide and tend to be located in areas where the water appears more sandy and brown in color.

The National Weather Service has posted the following information on their website regarding rip currents:

Learn how to swim!

When at the beach:

Whenever possible, swim at a lifeguard-protected beach.

Never swim alone.

Learn how to swim in the surf. It’s not the same as swimming in a pool or lake.

Be cautious at all times, especially when swimming at unguarded beaches. If in doubt, don’t go out.

Obey all instructions and orders from lifeguards. Lifeguards are trained to identify potential hazards. Ask a lifeguard about the conditions before entering the water. This is part of their job.

Stay at least 100 feet away from piers and jetties. Permanent rip currents often exist along side these structures.

Consider using polarized sunglasses when at the beach. They will help you to spot signatures of rip currents by cutting down glare and reflected sunlight off the ocean’s surface.

Pay especially close attention to children and elderly when at the beach. Even in shallow water, wave action can cause loss of footing.

If caught in a rip current:

Remain calm to conserve energy and think clearly.

Never fight against the current.

Think of it like a treadmill that cannot be turned off, which you need to step to the side of.

Swim out of the current in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim at an angle–away from the current–towards shore.

If you are unable to swim out of the rip current, float or calmly tread water. When out of the current, swim towards shore.

If you are still unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself by waving your arm and yelling for help.

If you see someone in trouble, don’t become a victim too:

Get help from a lifeguard.

If a lifeguard is not available, have someone call 9-1-1.

Throw the rip current victim something that floats–a lifejacket, a cooler, an inflatable ball.

Yell instructions on how to escape.

Remember, many people drown while trying to save someone else from a rip current.

Note: Swimmers are advised to keep away from surfers in the water to avoid being run over, or injured. Swimmers are reminded to stay in designated areas and follow the instructions from the lifeguard on duty.

