Tropical Storm Gert continues to strengthen over the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Gert is becoming better organized over the western Atlantic. Gert is forecast to stay east of the United States. Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph, with higher gusts. TS Gert is moving north-northwest at 9 mph. The Storm is forecast to turn toward the north tonight and then to the north-northeast on Monday night. Strengthening is forecast during the next day or two and could become a hurricane by Tuesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles northeast of the center.

TS Gert will likely give us some rough surf as it moves north-northeast.

11:00 PM EDT Sun Aug 13

Location: 28.8°N 71.9°W

Moving: NNW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 1009 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph