Trial begins for Chesapeake man charged with killing dog

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The trial is set to begin against a Chesapeake man charged with killing his dog, leaving it’s body in the woods.

43-year-old Marc Harding was charged in January with animal cruelty resulting in death after police said he beat his dog so badly that it died.

Harding’s neighbors wrote into News 3 shortly after the abuse happened, asking us to investigate. When we asked Chesapeake police about the animal’s death they confirmed the crime had happened.

According to police the dog’s body was found on a dirt road near Harding’s Sloop Trail home.

Harding bonded out of jail after his arrest and we tried to speak with him about the charges but he refused. He is set to face a judge Friday morning at 10 a.m. for his trial.