Gavin Grimm dismisses appeal, continues transgender bathroom fight at district level

RICHMOND, Va. – Gloucester County transgender student Gavin Grimm has dropped the appeal for his original case that he took to the Supreme Court Friday. His lawyers are no longer appealing the primary injunction but will still pursue justice at the district level.

Since Grimm is no longer in high school and certain parts of the appeal no longer apply, his lawyer told CBS 6 that they will now argue discrimination under Title IX and the Equal Protections Clause.

Grimm, 18, was assigned female at birth but has identified as male since his freshman year in high school. He graduated from Gloucester High School in June of this year. According to court documents, Grim used the boys’ restrooms at the school for approximately seven weeks without incident.

However, after some adults in the community complained, the Gloucester County School Board overruled its administrators and enacted a new policy prohibiting boys and girls “with gender identity issues” from using the same restrooms as other students. As a result, the new policy required transgender students to an “alternative appropriate private facility.”

He filed the original complaint in June 2015. The case will now be heard by the original district court judge.

