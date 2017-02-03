Supreme Court to hear Gavin Grimm’s ‘bathroom bill’ case in March

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Supreme Court will hear Gavin Grimm’s case on March 28.

The case marks the first time the Supreme Court has considered the controversial issue playing out across the country.

Gavin Grimm sued the Gloucester County School Board in 2015 when his school stopped allowing him to use the boy’s restroom.

The Gloucester County School Board enforced a policy that requires transgender students to use a separate restroom from their peers.

Feeling discriminated, transgender male, Gavin Grimm decided to take action against a policy he found to be unfair.

More coverage:

Supreme Court decides to hear Gloucester transgender student bathroom case

Gloucester County School Board asks Supreme Court to consider injunction in transgender bathroom case

Gloucester County School Board files notice of appeal in transgender restroom policy case