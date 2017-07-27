× State Crime Commission asks for feedback on study of marijuana decriminalization

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia’s State Crime Commission is currently studying decriminalizing simple possession of marijuana. Now, the commission is asking for feedback for anyone interested.

Staff on the commission is meeting with stakeholders and people interested in the topic, but say they won’t be able to talk to everyone due to the high level of interest in the study. People interested in providing their feedback can email vsccinfo@vscc.virginia.gov or send them a letter by 5 pm on August 25.

State Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment from James City County asked for the study earlier this year. Its findings will be presented in October. Norfolk city council members also expressed support for decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana.

Earlier this month, a new law went into effect the eliminates the automatic suspension of a diver’s license for adults convicted of simple marijuana possession. The law gives a judge the option to either suspect the license or sentence the person to community service.

Address of where to send letter:

Patrick Henry Building

1111 East Broad Street

Suite B036

Richmond, Virginia 23219