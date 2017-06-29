Punishment changes take effect Saturday for marijuana possession

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Getting convicted of marijuana possession could have lesser consequences starting Saturday.

Earlier this year, Governor Terry McAuliffe signed HB 2051 and SB 1091 into law.

The bill eliminates the punishment of automatically suspending the driver’s license of adults convicted of simple marijuana possession.

Starting July 1, if convicted a judge will now have the option to either suspend the license or give you an additional 50 hours of community service.

The rule doesn’t apply to juveniles.