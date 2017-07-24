× Family remembers 13 year old who died at local beach, vigil planned

GLOUCESTER, Va. – Cynthia Shetterly says it’s finally hitting her today. Her 13-year-old son, Chad, is gone.

“If I was crying about something he would come around and put his arm around me. I guess God made him special that way,” she said. “I don’t know how I’ll go on living my life differently without him”

Shetterly says she was home recovering from knee surgery Friday when Chad went swimming with other family members at Gloucester Point Beach.

That’s the day he disappeared. His body was recovered Sunday morning.

Shetterly tells News 3 her son had taken off his life jacket which he was supposed to wear because of his epilepsy.

She describes Chad as a boy who loved anything with a motor in it.

“Chad didn’t have an enemy in the world. He was really loving and sweet,” she said.

Chad Shetterly’s twin sister, Tara, says the two would share snacks and were getting ready to enter 8th grade at Page Middle School.

“I just wish I had another day with him to hug him and kiss him again,” said Tara Shetterly.

But now — plans for a funeral.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the Shetterly’s with the costs.

You can find them HERE and HERE.

A vigil set for Monday at 6 p.m. at will honor Chad at Gloucester Point Beach, the very beach he went missing.

“Words cannot even express my gratitude,” said Cynthia Shetterly.

Now, Shetterly has one message for other parents who have children with epilepsy.

“Not to let them in the water. It’s not OK, it’s not safe, it’s not safe enough,” she said.

Shetterly says what keeps her going is knowing her son is no longer suffering from seizures and epilepsy.