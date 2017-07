GLOUCESTER, Va. – Coast Guard crews are responding to a report of two missing swimmers Friday evening.

Coast Guard officials said a 13-year-old boy and his sister (age unknown) were swimming near Gloucester Point Beach when they were reported missing.

The 13-year-old is a white male with a red, white and blue bathing suit.

Helicopters and a 29-foot response boat are searching for the two swimmers.

