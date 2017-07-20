Man arrested in connection to Norfolk homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Norfolk.

Just before 5:00 a.m. on July 14, police and paramedics were called to the 1500 block of Dungee Street for an injured person.

When they arrived, they found 48-year-old James D. Wilson inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Norfolk Police have arrested 30-year-old Joshua D. Carey and charged him with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

