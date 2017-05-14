Norfolk Police investigating Sunday morning homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police detectives are investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday morning.

Just before 5:00 a.m., police and paramedics were called to the 1500 block of Dungee Street for an injured person.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a home suffering from significant injuries.

Medics took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have classified the death as a homicide investigation.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information about this death to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.