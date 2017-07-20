Man arrested in connection to Hampton shooting that left 11-year-old injured

HAMPTON, Va. – A 22-year-old Hampton man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left an 11-year-old injured.

Hampton Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Smiley Road at approximately 11:19 a.m. on May 20 after receiving complaints about shots being fired.

Officers arrived and made contact with the 11-year-old victim. The boy was inside a home when a bullet was shot into the home and grazed him. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police identified 22-year-old Erick Allen Osby as a suspect. They say Osby was driving an older model Mercedes Benz northbound on Smiley Road when he spotted several people standing in the front yard of a home.

Osby allegedly began shooting at the people in the yard. One of the rounds fired by Osby entered the house and hit the 11-year-old boy.

Osby has been arrested and charged with one count of Maiming, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. Osby has also been charged with one count of Eluding Police, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Possession of Marijuana in regards to a separate incident. He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

