Man sought for shooting into Hampton home, injuring 11-year-old boy

HAMPTON, Va. – A 22-year-old Hampton man is wanted in connection to a shooting that injured an 11-year-old boy on Saturday morning.

Hampton Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Smiley Road at approximately 11:19 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving complaints about shots being fired.

Officers arrived to find that an 11-year-old boy had been grazed by a bullet that entered his home. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injury.

Police identified 22-year-old Erick Allen Osby as a suspect. They say Osby was driving an older model Mercedes Benz northbound on Smiley Road when he spotted several people standing in the front yard of a home.

Osby allegedly began shooting at the people in the yard. One of the rounds fired by Osby entered the house and hit the 11-year-old boy.

Osby has active warrants for one count of Maiming, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that will help police is asked to call Hampton Police at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.