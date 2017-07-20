Virginia Beach Detective testifies man killed with screwdriver was stabbed in the neck

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The woman accused of stabbing and killing her roommate with a screwdriver appeared in court for her preliminary hearing Thursday.

Nicole Foxx was arrested in March after police say she killed Richard Bielitz who was renting a room inside the same home as Foxx.

In court today, a Virginia Beach Police Officer and a Detective testified to what they saw and heard the night they were called to a home on Oldwick Court.

According to the police officer, Bielitz was found on the floor of his room, partially wrapped in a blue sheet. Police said he had been dead for at least a day by the time police officers were called to the home, though an exact time of death is not known.

The detective told the judge that she interviewed Foxx after she was in police custody.

She said at first Foxx denied knowing what happened to Bielitz or that he was dead. After hours of questions, Foxx told the detective that she never intended to hurt Bielitz.

The detective said Foxx explained that Bielitz frequently loaned her money, but she always paid him back.

The night he died, he had agreed to give her $50 and a pack of cigarettes. After smoking on the back porch Foxx said she agreed to meet Bielitz in his room at 1:30 a.m. for a massage since she is a massage therapist.

According to the detective, Foxx told her Beilitz climbed on top of her and began getting aggressive. Foxx also said Bielitz allegedly put a screw driver to her neck.

The detective says Foxx struggled and got the screwdriver away from Bielitz, and then began swinging the screwdriver towards him.

Foxx says she hit him in the upper body and then he fell off of her and onto the floor. According to the detective, Foxx took money off of the nightstand before leaving the room and did not call 9-1-1.

After hearing from the two witnesses, the judge decided to move the case forward. On August 7, the case will be heard by a Grand Jury.

Foxx will remain behind bars.