Police: Woman uses screwdriver to stab, kill roommate in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Stabbed with a screw driver and robbed, that is what court documents say happened to 65-year-old Richard Bielitz.

According to Virginia Beach Police, Nicole Renee Foxx is responsible for Beilitz’s death. The two were roommates inside of a home on Oldwick Court.

Foxx’s loved ones say she is a caring mother and not a violent person, unlike the picture court documents paint.

Court records say Foxx was giving Bielitz a massage inside of his room early Friday morning.

It says at one point during the massage, for unknown reasons, Bielitz put a screwdriver to Foxx’s neck.

The two fought and the confrontation ended with Foxx stabbing Bielitz several times, according to the court documents.

Records also state Foxx stole money from Bielitz room before telling her boyfriend, who called 9-1-1.

Police have not released a motive in the case, family members believe Foxx’s life must have been at risk for her to turn violent.

“Nicole is not a killer she is soft as cotton I couldn’t just imagine her doing anything unless she felt that her life was in danger,” said a family member who asked not to be identified. “Never once did she ever do anything like this. I’d like to think that after 20 years you know a person.”

At the time of Foxx’s arrest News 3 spoke to Bielitz’s family members. They called his death senseless but did not provide further comment.

Foxx has been charged with second degree murder. Her next court appearance is May 18.