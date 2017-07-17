Chesapeake woman wins 7-Eleven franchise giveaway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake entrepreneur has won a 7-Eleven franchise!

Evelyn Scott is one of three winners of the 7-Eleven Women’s Franchise Initiative competition, which invited qualified women to enter the contest and consider becoming an independent business owner.

Scott will be awarded a 7-Eleven fee-free franchise, a value of up to $190,000. She can choose from any of the company’s 7-Eleven convenience store franchises available in the continental U.S.

“After months of waiting, I still can’t believe it,” Scott said. “Who ever wins a store? This is big! It has already been a fantastic experience, and I can’t wait to open my store and be part of the 7-Eleven family.”

7-Eleven is also donating $10,000 to the charity selected by each winner. Scott chose to donate her money to Oscar Smith Middle School.

Scott is a retired Navy Command Master Chief. She grew up in the Philippines and moved to the U.S. in 1980.