Vote: Chesapeake woman makes finals to win a 7-Eleven franchise

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A local entrepreneur is in the running to win a 7-Eleven franchise!

You can help Evelyn Scott win 7-Eleven Women’s Franchise Initiative competition to win a franchisee fee-free 7-Eleven store by voting.

Scott is a retired Navy Command Master Chief. She grew up in the Philippines and moved to the U.S. in 1980.

7-Eleven invited qualified women to enter the contest and consider becoming an independent business owner.

The company said one deserving woman will be awarded a 7-Eleven fee-free franchise, a value of up to $190,000.

The winner can choose from any of the company’s 7-Eleven convenience store franchises available in the continental U.S. at the contest’s culmination.

Semi-finalists were selected from hundreds of applications received by 7-Eleven this spring.

Click here to vote for Scott and to help a local entrepreneur!

Voting ends July 2.