NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Lincoln Street.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim’s status is unknown. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

On Tuesday evening, a 30-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet while she was standing outside in the same area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.