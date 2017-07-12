Two people injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the 500 block of East Brambleton Avenue. The man told police he was walking on Brambleton Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

A 30-year-old woman later called police saying she received a graze wound while standing outside of the 700 block of Lincoln Street, just down the street from the first incident.

Police have not released any motive or suspect description.

If you have information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.