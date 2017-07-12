Lidl to open in Chesapeake on July 13

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The newest Lidl location will open at 4033 Portsmouth Blvd. in Chesapeake Thursday at 8 a.m. The Virginian- Pilot reported that the store is one of four to open in Virginia and North Carolina.

The German retailer opened 10 stores stateside on June 15, with two in Hampton and Virginia Beach.

There will be a grand opening celebration, where the first 100 customers will receive a Lidl gift card.

The first modern Lidl store opened in 1973 in Ludwigshafen, an industrial city 25 miles south of Frankfurt, with three employees. During the 1990s the company branched outside of Germany and expanded all across Europe within a few years.

According to The Pilot, Lidl has based its U.S. operations in Northern Virginia, and there are plans to open at least 12 locations in South Hampton Roads and on the Peninsula.

What: grand opening of Lidl

When: Thursday, July 13 at 8 a.m.

Where: 4033 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake, Va. 23321

Related links:

International grocery store Lidl opens in Hampton Roads