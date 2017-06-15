International Grocery store, LIDL, opens in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s become the leading retailer in the United Kingdom and now they’re opening their doors in the United States.

On June 15th LIDL opens ten stores in America, two right here in Hampton Roads.

The store claims to be a “time-saving, life-enhancing” grocery store with 10,000 stores in 27 countries.

They also say they have high quality and low prices and with hassle-free shopping that will get you in and out quickly.

For their opening week deals, check out their first pricing sheet.

Here are the two locations near us:

6196 Providence Rd – Virginia Beach, VA 23464

2000 W Mercury Blvd – Hampton, VA 23666