Bond hearing scheduled for man charged in Norfolk McDonald’s shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – A man accused of shooting another man inside a Norfolk McDonald’s on June 28 is scheduled to appear in a Norfolk City courtroom Thursday morning.

Stephan Hayes was arrested on June 28th after police say he shot another man inside of the McDonald’s on Princess Anne Road near Park Avenue.

According to police, Hayes shot a 38-year-old man in the leg. Witnesses tell News 3 the man came after Hayes with a crowbar while he was having breakfast. Police say the two men knew each other, but did not specify how.

The injured man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Hayes was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

News 3 will be in the courtroom for Hayes’ bond hearing. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

